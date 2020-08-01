ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $767.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ArcBest by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ArcBest by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

