Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 5.2%

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.62, 151,665 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 127,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $96,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

