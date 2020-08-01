Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.88 million.Atlassian also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,753.20, a PEG ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.