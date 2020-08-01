Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 674,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,206. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

