AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 959,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,093,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.