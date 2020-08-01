Auroracoin (AUR) Price Reaches $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $798,453.58 and approximately $44.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,028.45 or 1.03185599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00162557 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.