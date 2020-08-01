Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Cut by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $78,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,818. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

