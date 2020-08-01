Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 719,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $37,079,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

