Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MCD traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.89. 174,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

