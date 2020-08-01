Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 669,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.