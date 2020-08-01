Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,860 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in eBay by 14,215.3% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,313,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $68,863,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.98. 366,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

