Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.26, 298,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 406,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

