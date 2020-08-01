Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.12. 824,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,988. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.61. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 372,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $47,442,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.