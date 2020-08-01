Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZRE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 85,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.