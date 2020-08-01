BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BAE SYS PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 87,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

