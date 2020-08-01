Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,042 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

