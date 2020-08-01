BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

BKU stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

