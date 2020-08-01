Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inpex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314. Inpex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

