Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.11.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 3,304,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,821. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -736.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,736.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.