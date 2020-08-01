Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 66.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 6.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,453,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,312,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

