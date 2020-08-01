Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $82.92 and last traded at $86.01, 8,532,352 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 3,113,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.