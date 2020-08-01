Baxter International’s (BAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $99.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,913. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AXA boosted its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Baxter International by 307.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.