Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.42. 48,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

