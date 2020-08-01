Benchmark Trims NCR (NYSE:NCR) Target Price to $30.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NCR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.