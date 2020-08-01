Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 41.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 193,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,328. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.