Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 5.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,390,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,552,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.90. 181,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

