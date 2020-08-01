Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,398 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after buying an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

