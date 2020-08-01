Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $295.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

