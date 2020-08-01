Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 277 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nike by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 485,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after buying an additional 110,701 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Nike by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 70,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Nike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 80,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. 5,510,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

