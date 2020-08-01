Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after buying an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

