Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

