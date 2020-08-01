Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 15,705,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 201.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.