Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. 223,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

