Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 181.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 61,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,848. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

