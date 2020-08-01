Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

PFE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

