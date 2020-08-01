Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,249 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. 238,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

