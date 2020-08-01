Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,494. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

