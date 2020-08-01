Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.