Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,364 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $20,084,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

