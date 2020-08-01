Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 6,782,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

