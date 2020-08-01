Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.48. 3,559,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

