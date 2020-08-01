Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 29,977 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $7,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,045,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

