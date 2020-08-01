Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

ISRG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.44. 547,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

