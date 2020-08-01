Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 470,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

