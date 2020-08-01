Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 3,342,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

