Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $81.20. 1,405,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

