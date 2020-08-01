BidaskClub Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kamada stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 281,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

