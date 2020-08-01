BidaskClub Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Strong-Buy

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

IRDM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 933,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,944. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.41. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,906. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

