BidaskClub Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.15.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.83. 1,248,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

