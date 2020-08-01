Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.